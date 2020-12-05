First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of First American Financial worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in First American Financial by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.