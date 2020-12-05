Financial Comparison: The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) & Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE)

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) and Regional Health Properties (NYSE:RHE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Ensign Group and Regional Health Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group 6.49% 21.65% 6.28% Regional Health Properties 37.61% -3.10% 1.39%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Ensign Group and Regional Health Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Regional Health Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Ensign Group presently has a consensus price target of $59.40, indicating a potential downside of 18.13%. Given The Ensign Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than Regional Health Properties.

Volatility & Risk

The Ensign Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regional Health Properties has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Ensign Group and Regional Health Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group $2.04 billion 1.93 $110.53 million $2.09 34.71 Regional Health Properties $20.13 million 0.14 $5.50 million N/A N/A

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than Regional Health Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Regional Health Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Regional Health Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats Regional Health Properties on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services. In addition, the company offers senior living, as well as mobile diagnostics services; leases real estate properties; and provides other ancillary services consisting of digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiogram, laboratory, sub-acute, and patient transportation services to people in their homes or at long-term care facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 223 skilled nursing and senior living facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. The Ensign Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents. As of April 2, 2020, it owned, leased, or managed 24 facilities for third parties comprising 2,517 operational beds/units in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

