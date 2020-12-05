FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDX. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.68.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $294.88 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $298.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.92.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in FedEx by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $286,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

