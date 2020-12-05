Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 997 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

