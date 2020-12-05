Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 314,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.