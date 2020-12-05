Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 381,224 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.65% of Triumph Group worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 40,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

