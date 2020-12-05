Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of PENN opened at $70.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,914 shares of company stock valued at $25,604,855. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

