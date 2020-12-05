Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.20% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4,331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,611 shares of company stock worth $5,944,427. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

