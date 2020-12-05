Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of WPX Energy worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPX. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Johnson Rice cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.91.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

