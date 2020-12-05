Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Booking by 6.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,125.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,875.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,763.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,138.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,835.74.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.