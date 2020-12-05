Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 159.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $73.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $599.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $133,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,298,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,431 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,568 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

