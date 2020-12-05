Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $223,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank H. Smalla sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.56, for a total transaction of $5,353,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,296,078. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $863.45.

SAM stock opened at $934.98 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $972.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $786.46.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

