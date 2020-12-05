Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,068,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,177.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 378,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 349,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 317,779 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $419,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 870,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,208,798.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 564,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and sold 350,253 shares worth $5,646,735. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

