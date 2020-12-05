Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171,911 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of MaxLinear worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MaxLinear by 32.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $116,676.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,231.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,910 shares of company stock worth $388,892 over the last 90 days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

