F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FMBM opened at $23.58 on Friday. F & M Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.