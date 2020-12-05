F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FMBM opened at $23.58 on Friday. F & M Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.62.
F & M Bank Company Profile
