Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.26. Express shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 160,552 shares.

The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%.

EXPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Express by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Express by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Express by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Express by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,396 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.05.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

