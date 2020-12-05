Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.26. Express shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 160,552 shares.
The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%.
EXPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.05.
About Express (NYSE:EXPR)
Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.