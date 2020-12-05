Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $4.26. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 1,144,600 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $54.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of -0.65.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

