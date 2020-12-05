Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNO. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,935,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,647,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 271.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 73,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

