Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Express’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.58.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.18. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

