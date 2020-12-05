Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.65). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 47.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $36,119,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 39.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

