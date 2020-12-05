EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 839.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 93.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 349.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Raymond James began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $33.49 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.