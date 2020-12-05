EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Update

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the October 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS EPRSQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

