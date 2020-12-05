Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Shares Up 0.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enthusiast Gaming traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 96,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 29,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

