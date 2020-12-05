Entergy Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Entergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.14.

ETR opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Entergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

