Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €8.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.18 ($10.80).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €8.75 ($10.29) on Wednesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion and a PE ratio of -3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.85.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

