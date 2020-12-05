Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $156.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $142.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $144.08. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,474.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 905,683 shares of company stock worth $96,414,399. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

