EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $13.24

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.24, but opened at $14.57. EHang shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 10,277 shares traded.

EH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of EHang from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get EHang alerts:

The company has a market cap of $713.36 million and a P/E ratio of -10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.