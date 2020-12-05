EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $134.66 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average is $128.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,769 shares of company stock worth $912,881. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

