Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.3 days.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $18.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

