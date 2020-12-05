DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXPE. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.81. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

