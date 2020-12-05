Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 8th (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Duddell Street Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DSACU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 8th. Duddell Street Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Duddell Street Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Duddell Street Acquisition Corp..

