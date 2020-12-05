Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) Insider Sells £55,094 in Stock

Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) insider Benjamin David Wilkinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.52), for a total value of £55,094 ($71,980.66).

LON GROW opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of £878.66 million and a P/E ratio of 21.21. Draper Esprit plc has a 52-week low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 678 ($8.86). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 621.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 538.86.

About Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

