Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) stock opened at €53.50 ($62.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $324.31 million and a PE ratio of 35.49. Dr. Hönle AG has a 52-week low of €24.45 ($28.76) and a 52-week high of €60.40 ($71.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is €51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.74.

About Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F)

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

