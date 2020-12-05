Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $57,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $91.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $2,739,369.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,495 shares of company stock valued at $23,031,741. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

