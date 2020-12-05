Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 58,971 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $465,580.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,495 shares of company stock valued at $23,031,741. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $91.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

