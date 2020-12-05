Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 39.03 ($0.51) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.79. The company has a market cap of £27.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03.

In other Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,078,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,893,164.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

