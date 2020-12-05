Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).
Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 39.03 ($0.51) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.79. The company has a market cap of £27.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03.
About Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L)
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
