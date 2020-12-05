Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $8.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.30. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$95.80.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$98.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$87.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.53. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$55.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

