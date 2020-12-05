DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,109 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,143,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,726,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,034 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.75 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

