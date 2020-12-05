Dawn Lyon Sells 5,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Dawn Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $584,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Z opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $119.47.

Several analysts have commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

