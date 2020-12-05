David Scott Offer Sells 21,890 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FLEX stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 116,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

