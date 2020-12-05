Daikin Industries,Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a research report issued on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DKILY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of DKILY opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.