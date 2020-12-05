Cynthia Paul Sells 32,905 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $556,752.60.

DSP Group stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $408.23 million, a P/E ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 0.83. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 261,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 180,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

