Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $3.86. Cyanotech shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,377 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cyanotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cyanotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Cyanotech news, Director Michael A. / Davis bought 41,845 shares of Cyanotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,267.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 46,734 shares of company stock valued at $121,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

