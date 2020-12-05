CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $141.84, but opened at $162.54. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $163.81, with a volume of 204,434 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.04.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $3,705,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 950,293 shares of company stock worth $132,316,246. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

