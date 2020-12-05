CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.04.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD opened at $167.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $168.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $3,705,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 16,164 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,582,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,293 shares of company stock valued at $132,316,246. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.