Critical Contrast: Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) versus Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sky Petroleum and Paramount Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Resources 2 6 1 0 1.89

Paramount Resources has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Paramount Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than Sky Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Petroleum and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources -27.10% -5.37% -3.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sky Petroleum and Paramount Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources $689.47 million 0.65 -$66.21 million N/A N/A

Sky Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Sky Petroleum has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Resources beats Sky Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sky Petroleum Company Profile

Sky Petroleum, Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania. The company was formerly known as Seaside Explorations, Inc. and changed its name to Sky Petroleum, Inc. in March 2005. Sky Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

