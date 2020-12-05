Critical Comparison: Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) versus Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Benchmark Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Benchmark Energy and Zynga, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynga 2 2 14 0 2.67

Zynga has a consensus target price of $10.96, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. Given Zynga’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benchmark Energy and Zynga’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zynga $1.32 billion 7.17 $41.92 million ($0.06) -146.33

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Energy and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A Zynga -1.72% -2.06% -1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Benchmark Energy has a beta of 5.27, indicating that its stock price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynga beats Benchmark Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising networks, agencies, and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.