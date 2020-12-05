Critical Analysis: Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ)

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nordstrom alerts:

64.9% of Nordstrom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Stein Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nordstrom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nordstrom and Stein Mart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordstrom 4 9 3 0 1.94 Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordstrom currently has a consensus target price of $27.06, indicating a potential downside of 13.94%. Given Nordstrom’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nordstrom is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Profitability

This table compares Nordstrom and Stein Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordstrom -4.57% -77.24% -3.56% Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90%

Risk and Volatility

Nordstrom has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordstrom and Stein Mart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordstrom $15.52 billion 0.32 $496.00 million $3.37 9.33 Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A

Nordstrom has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Summary

Nordstrom beats Stein Mart on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals. As of May 5, 2020, the company operated operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; 3 Jeffrey boutiques; 2 clearance stores; 5 Trunk Club clubhouses; and 5 Nordstrom Local service hubs. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.