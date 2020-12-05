Critical Analysis: CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) versus SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

CITIC pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SunCoke Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SunCoke Energy pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares CITIC and SunCoke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CITIC N/A N/A N/A SunCoke Energy -10.05% 4.17% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CITIC and SunCoke Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CITIC 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCoke Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

SunCoke Energy has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.14%. Given SunCoke Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than CITIC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CITIC has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCoke Energy has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CITIC and SunCoke Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CITIC $72.90 billion 0.30 $6.88 billion N/A N/A SunCoke Energy $1.60 billion 0.27 -$152.30 million $0.29 17.90

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy.

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats CITIC on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and ecological preservation projects. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; ownership and operation of a portfolio of commercial and industrial properties; provision of telecommunication services; investment and management of ports and port terminals; distribution of motor vehicles and related services, food and FMCG products, and healthcare and electrical products; and provision of logistics, commercial aviation, and publication services. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. CITIC Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates five cokemaking facilities in the United States and one in Brazil. SunCoke Energy, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

