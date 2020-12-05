Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.17.

TSE NTR opened at C$64.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$34.80 and a 52-week high of C$64.98.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,454.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$528,993.84.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

